Iraq acts urgently to contain “Trump Crisis”

Shafaq News/In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending Iraq’sexemption from sanctions related to Iranian gas and electricity imports. Themove, part of a broader sanctions package aimed at Iran, targets Iran’seconomic activities, including its energy exports.

Theexecutive order stipulates that the US will take immediate steps to preventIraq from using its financial system to facilitate Iranian sanctions evasionand to ensure that Gulf countries do not serve as transit points for Iranianenergy exports. The memo also outlines measures to reduce Iran’s oil exports tozero, including shipments to China, and to revoke any exemptions that providefinancial relief to Iran.

Two membersof the Iraqi Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee announced plans to host theministers of electricity and oil, along with administrative officials from bothministries, in the coming days.

BassemNaghimash, a member of the committee, criticized “the lack of diversificationin Iraq’s gas sources, despite the ongoing crisis surrounding Iranian gasimports.” He noted that several alternatives have been proposed, includingpotential deals with Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Qatar, as well as tapping intoIraq’s gas resources. However, Naghimash emphasized that “the country’scapacity to invest in domestic gas solutions has been hindered by a lack ofgovernment financial and logistical support.”

Anothermember of the committee, Kazem Al-Touki, agreed with Naghimash’s assessment,explaining that Qatar had been considered as a potential gas supplier. However,challenges arose due to the absence of gas platforms in Iraq’s ports, leadingthe country to rely on Turkmenistan, where gas is transported through pipelinespassing through Iran. “US sanctions also thwarted this deal, as theintermediary company is Iranian-owned.”

Al-Toukistated that the “real issue lies not only in sanctions against Iran but also inthe broader impact on Iraq.” He confirmed that the ministers of electricity andoil would be hosted to discuss potential solutions following Trump’s decision.

He furtherexplained that Iran’s gas supply issues were already evident before thesanctions, primarily due to unpaid debts.

In a priormeeting, Iraq’s electricity minister, Ziad Fadhil had suggested supplying astation in the Kurdistan region with fuel and redistributing the electricity tothe rest of the country.

As forIraq’s next steps, Al-Touki speculated that the government would likely use its“diplomatic influence” to negotiate an exemption from the sanctions, similar topast agreements.

Iraq’sEnergy Dependence

Since the1990s, Iraq has relied on electricity rationing due to low domestic power production,with households depending on private generators to make up the shortfall. Tomeet its energy needs, Iraq imports between one-third and 40% of itselectricity and gas from Iran. However, ongoing US sanctions have made itincreasingly difficult for Iraq to settle payments for these imports.

Iraq hasalso been working on regional electricity interconnection projects to stabilizeenergy supplies without depending on imported fuel. In August 2023, Iraq signedan agreement with Turkmenistan to import gas as a partial solution to its powergeneration challenges.

On January18, 2025, Iraq’s electricity minister confirmed that importing gas fromTurkmenistan would reduce the country’s reliance on Iranian gas by 50%.However, he acknowledged that any disruptions to gas imports would directlyaffect Iraq’s electricity supply. Fadhil also stated that domestic gasdevelopment projects would take 3 to 5 years to complete, meaning Iraq wouldremain dependent on gas imports in the interim.

PotentialImpact on Iraq

SaeedShavardi, an Iranian economic expert, expressed confidence that Iran wouldcontinue supplying gas to Iraq despite US sanctions. However, he acknowledgedthat “the final decision rests with the Iraqi government, which will facesignificant pressure from the United States.”

He arguedthat the Iraqi government, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, wouldprioritize the needs of its people and likely resist US pressure.

Shavardialso criticized Trump’s decision, calling it “an infringement of internationallaw and an unjust move against the Iraqi people”, emphasizing that the gas trade between Iraqand Iran is essential for electricity generation and warned that cutting offthe gas supply could lead to widespread protests in Iraq during the hot summermonths when temperatures often exceed 50°C.

Shavardifurther argued that US actions have systematically undermined Iraq’s efforts toaddress its electricity crisis, despite the presence of major Americancompanies in the power sector.

RegardingIran’s prospects, Shavardi noted that Tehran could find new customers for itsgas, given the global demand for energy, especially in Europe, China, India,Pakistan, and Turkiye. He believed that “Iran could mitigate the impact of USsanctions by redirecting its surplus gas to these markets,” thereby nullifyingthe effect of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

Economicexpert Nabil Al-Marsoumi warned of severe consequences for Iraq’s economy andsociety if the US sanctions on Iranian gas imports go into effect.

Al-Marsoumiexplained that “Iraq’s electrical grid relies on Iranian gas for about 40% ofits supply, amounting to approximately 8,000 megawatts of power.” Thewithdrawal of this gas would create a significant energy shortfall, impactingmillions of Iraqis.

PossibleSolutions

Al-Marsoumisuggested that short-term solutions could include promoting household solarenergy systems, offering bank loans to citizens, deploying floating powerstations like Turkiye’s Karadeniz PowerShip, and converting some power plantsto use heavy fuel oil or diesel. He also recommended rationing electricity andimplementing scheduled outages.

Forlong-term solutions, Al-Marsoumi pointed to the construction of infrastructurefor liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at the large Al-Faw port and thedevelopment of solar energy projects with companies such as TotalEnergies, ACWAPower, and Masdar. He estimated that “these projects could add up to 3,000megawatts to Iraq’s electricity grid within three years.”

Additionally,Al-Marsoumi highlighted the “importance of Turkmen gas as a viablealternative.” However, transporting this gas through Iran would require a newcontract with an intermediary company and several months of logisticalarrangements, delaying its potential impact. He noted that “Turkmenistan couldsupply Iraq with around 4,000 megawatts of electricity, but this would onlypartially address the country’s needs.”