CBI auctions +$5 billion in a month
2025-02-11 15:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of theUS dollar exceeded $5 billion in January 2025.

Accordingto the CBI's official data, the bank sold $5,533,803,804 in January, at a dailyrate averaging $291,252,831.

Foreignexchange sales during the past month amounted to $5,213,123,804, with anincrease of 93% compared to cash sales, which reached $320,700,000.

The bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollarfor documentary credits, and international settlements of electronic cards.Foreign transfers and cash transactions rate stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.

