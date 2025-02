2025-02-11 16:00:05 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA-Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan affirmed that his country will be a supportive neighbor for Syria to achieve stability. Jordanian News Agency “Petra” quoted Hassan as saying during the cabinet session : “We wish progress, stability and prosperity for our brotherly Syria, stressing that Jordan will be a supportive neighbor in this path.” Hassan …