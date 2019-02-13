Suicide bombing targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in southeast

2019/02/13 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – At least 20 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were killed in a suicide bombing in the southeast of the country Wednesday evening. A bus carrying IRGC personnel was targeted by a suicide bomber near Chanali, close to the Afghanistan and Pakistan borders, IRNA news reported. Initial reports are that 20 people were killed and another 20 injured. No group has immediately claimed responsibility.
