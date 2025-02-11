Iraq's statue divide: A gendered contrast

2025-02-11 17:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Public statues serve as tangible acknowledgments of a nation’s historicaland cultural figures. In Iraq, however, the representation of women in suchmemorials remains significantly limited. This disparity is particularly evidentwhen comparing Baghdad and central and southern Iraq to the Kurdistan Region,where female figures have received greater recognition.

LimitedRecognition in Baghdad

DespiteIraq’s rich history of female contributions in literature, science, and thearts, Baghdad’s public spaces largely omit women from its sculptural tributes.Only a handful of statues stand in honor of female figures, including poetNazik Al-Malaika, Scheherazade, and architect Zaha Hadid. Even efforts such asthe Pioneers Garden, established within the Iraqi Media Network by Mujahed AbuAl-Hail, have struggled to gain widespread recognition and support.

AbuAl-Hail attributes this scarcity to a predominantly male-dominated mindset,which has historically sidelined influential women from public commemoration.Speaking to Shafaq News, he emphasized the importance of rectifying thisimbalance, “When I conceived the idea of establishing the Pioneers Gardenwithin the network’s premises and creating memorials for women who left theirmark on the Iraqi scene, I specifically requested a monument for the firstfemale Iraqi broadcaster, not just the first broadcaster.”

ProvincialReluctance and Controversies

OutsideBaghdad, the representation of women in statues is even more limited. Basra hasa single statue commemorating a female teacher who lost her life in a bombing,while Dhi Qar and Maysan feature sculptures of Sumerian and Maissan women.Al-Diwaniyah’s ‘Mother of Swadi,’ at 23 meters, stands as the most prominentfemale statue in southern Iraq, yet such memorials frequently encounterreligious and social backlash.

DhiQar University academic Mohammed Hareeb underscored these tensions, stating,“There are religious and social reservations about the erection of monumentsand statues in the province, particularly those depicting women.”

“Eventhe statue of the Sumerian woman has sparked controversy, with some calling forits removal,” Hareeb told Shafaq News. He further criticized the focus onhistorical rather than contemporary female figures, arguing that “modern Iraqiwomen who have made significant contributions are often ignored.”

Financialand Bureaucratic Barriers

TheIraqi Ministry of Culture cites financial constraints as a key factor behindthe lack of statues honoring women. Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Aliawiexplained to Shafaq News that “creating statues requires financial investment,which is beyond the ministry’s current capacity.”

Al-aliawiclarified that the absence of official records on the number of statues in Iraqcomplicates efforts to address the gender disparity in public memorials.

Sculptorsand artists also point to bureaucratic obstacles. Hassan Abdul Razzaq, asculptor, expressed frustration over stalled projects meant to honoraccomplished women. “It’s unreasonable to expect a sculptor to spend vast sumsof money creating a statue without a commission from an organization,” AbdulRazzaq remarked. “Otherwise, the statue remains just a decorative piece.”

“Artistshave repeatedly approached relevant authorities with proposals for memorials,”he told Shafaq News, adding, “But these efforts have largely been met withinaction.”

Kurdistan’sProactive Approach

Incontrast, the Kurdistan Region has actively recognized women’s contributionsthrough public statues. One striking example is the installation of 120 statuesof Kurdish women in Downtown Erbil, a project involving 40 sculptors.

TheRegion also unveiled the ‘Woman, Symbol of Peace and Life’ statue near ErbilAirport in 2019, paying tribute to women’s roles in Kurdish society.Additionally, the Yazidi mother ‘Mother Koli,’ who courageously resisted ISISmilitants, has been immortalized in a public sculpture.

Culturaland Societal Disparities

Thestark contrast between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region underscores broadersocietal and political differences within Iraq. While financial constraints areoften cited as a reason for the lack of female statues, deeper culturalreluctance and gender biases remain the primary obstacles.

Socialaffairs researcher Ahmed Al-Dhahabi emphasized this issue, stating, “Societydoes not give women their due recognition. The Ministry of Culture has anobligation to honor the achievements of creative and accomplished women throughcultural landmarks.”

Al-Dhahabilamented to Shafaq News that Iraqi women serve as a shining example ofcreativity in every facet of life, demonstrating an exceptional ability toinnovate and solve problems.

“Thereis a deficiency in erecting statues of accomplished and creative Iraqi women. Adeveloped society should immortalize all who deserve it through monuments andmemorials,” he concluded.