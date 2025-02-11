EU: We'll retaliate against Trump tariffs

2025-02-11 19:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, EuropeanUnion member states vowed to respond to US President Donald Trump’s decision toimpose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

European Commission President Ursulavon der Leyen condemned the move, calling the tariffs “unjustified” and vowinga “decisive response.”

“The unjustified tariffs imposed onthe European Union will not go without a response. They demand a firm andproportionate countermeasure,” she stated.

On Monday, Trump signed a decree,imposing a 25% tariff on all US imports of steel and aluminum with noexemptions, effective March 12, to which Von der Leyen expressed “deep regret.”

Von der Leyen is set to meet US VicePresident J.D. Vance on Tuesday at the Paris AI Summit, hosted by France andIndia, where the tariff dispute will be a “key topic.”

Germany, France Call for UnifiedResponse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholzdenounced the tariffs, stating, “If the United States leaves us no otherchoice, the European Union will respond in a unified manner,” emphasizing tolawmakers in the Bundestag that “the EU, with a population of 450 million, hasthe economic strength to act.” However, he warned, “Trade wars always end withboth sides losing prosperity.”

French Industry Minister MarcFerracci echoed the call for a strong EU response, telling TF1 television thatEurope must act “firmly and collectively, and soon” against Trump’s tariffs.

EU Prepares Countermeasures

The European Commission, responsiblefor trade negotiations and tariff decisions, is “assessing its next steps incoordination with the 27 EU member states.”

European Trade Commissioner MarošŠef?ovi? described the tariffs as a “lose-lose scenario,” warning of theirsignificant impact on the European steel industry, which is already strugglingwith global competition.

An EU diplomat assured that theCommission is well-prepared following similar tariffs imposed by Trump duringhis first term in office between 2017 and 2021. “We have been through thisbefore, and the Commission knows what needs to be done,” he said.

Notably, during his firstpresidency, Trump also imposed strict tariffs on steel and aluminum imports,citing the need to “protect American industry from unfair competition fromAsian and European countries.”