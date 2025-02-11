Al-Sulaymaniyah’s hunger strike ends: Iraqi activists undergo medical checks

2025-02-11 19:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Medical teams in Al-Sulaymaniyah have begun conductingcomprehensive laboratory tests on hunger strikers who ended their 15-dayprotest, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Goran Mohiuddin, the medical supervisor overseeing the strikers’care at Shar Hospital, told reporters that the tests aim to assess theiroverall health condition following prolonged fasting.

“The examinations include a thorough evaluation of all health indicatorsto determine the impact of the strike on their bodies,” Mohiuddin said at apress conference.

He added that each patient would receive tailored treatment based ontheir condition, with full recovery expected to take between five and ten days,depending on the severity of the fasting’s effects.

“Their health is under control, though some have developed physicalcomplications,” he said. “The lab results will be crucial in determining theappropriate and immediate treatments for each individual.”

Mohiuddin stressed that stabilizing the hunger strikers’ conditionremains the top priority, with medical teams closely monitoring their recoveryin the coming days.

The Protest

The hunger strike stemmed from broader protests that erupted inal-Sulaymaniyah on January 25, 2025, when public sector employees demandedunpaid salaries. As authorities failed to respond, 13 protesters escalated thedemonstration by refusing food starting February 5.

Their demands included the release of overdue salaries for December 2024and January 2025, the transfer of public wages to federal banks, and asustainable resolution to the financial deadlock between Baghdad and Erbil,which has left thousands of government workers without reliable income.

As the hunger strike entered its second week, the strikers’ healthdeteriorated sharply, prompting medical intervention. Doctors reported severeweakness, dehydration, and motor function loss among several participants.

Despite the growing health concerns, movement spokesperson Othman Kolbiemphasized that the strikers remained resolute.

“This hunger strike was a voluntary decision, and no one pressured themto stop,” Kolbi said on Monday, rejecting claims of external influence.

His remarks followed allegations from a media outlet affiliated with theNew Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed - NGM), which suggested thatpolitical forces had intervened to persuade the protesters to abandon theirstrike.