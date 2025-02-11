Source: Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Duhok

2025-02-11 19:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes carried out anairstrike on positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in thevillage of Gargash, on the slopes of Mount Gara in the northern Duhok, IraqiKurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkishbombardement targeted PKK militants who were entrenched in villages that hadbeen evacuated.

He did not provide further details regarding casualties orthe size of damage.

Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes innorthern Iraq, targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.

In Feb 8, Turkish authorities announced the "neutralization" of ninePKK members, including a senior leader. The Turkish Ministry of Defenseconfirmed that eight PKK fighters were killed in the Asos and OperationClaw-Lock (Pençe-Kilit) regions. Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence reported theelimination of Murat Kelesh (Kele?), a senior PKK figure wanted by Turkiye, ina targeted operation in the Hakurk region.