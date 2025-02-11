Swedish woman jailed for keeping Yazidi slaves in Syria

2025-02-11 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A Swedish court on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old woman to 12 years in prison on genocide charges, in the country's first court case over crimes by the Islamic State group against the Yazidi minority.

Accused of keeping Yazidi women and children as slaves at her home in Syria in 2015, Lina Ishaq was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, the Stockholm district court said in a statement.