Friends of Italian priest long missing in Syria hope for news

2025-02-11 20:00:03 - From: Al monitor

In a centuries-old monastery on a rocky hill north of Damascus, friends of missing Italian priest Paolo Dall'Oglio carry on his legacy, hopeful Bashar al-Assad's ouster might help reveal the Jesuit's fate.

"We want to know if Father Paolo is alive or dead, who imprisoned him, and what was his fate," said Father Jihad Youssef who heads Deir Mar Musa al-Habashi, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Damascus.