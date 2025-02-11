IMF: AI a “Tsunami” reshaping global labor market

2025-02-11 20:30:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Artificial intelligence is sweeping through the globallabor market like a “tsunami,” the head of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) said on Tuesday, warning that up to 60% of jobs in advanced economiescould be transformed or eliminated by the emerging technology.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, told the WorldGovernments Summit in Dubai that AI’s rapid adoption was already reshapingindustries worldwide and could deepen inequality if not managed properly.

“What we assess is that artificial intelligence is already like atsunami hitting the labor market,” Georgieva said. “In advanced economies, 60%of jobs over the next short period of time will be either enhanced, become moreproductive or transformed or eliminated.”

The impact is expected to be lower in emerging markets, where around 40%of jobs could be affected, and in low-income countries, where the figure dropsto 26%, she said.

Georgieva said AI’s rise could either boost global productivity or widenexisting inequalities, depending on how governments and businesses respond.

“It can be a great story, a world that becomes more productive,” shesaid. “Or a sad story – a world that is more divided. The haves have more, thehave-nots are completely lost.”

She cautioned against assumptions that lower-income countries would beless affected, warning that opportunities created by AI may “not be availableto all.”

Asked whether AI was the “tail wagging the dog” in global economicshifts, Georgieva responded that the “dog is already barking at us and webetter be prepared.”

Georgieva also addressed broader economic concerns, including USPresident Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose new tariffs and thechallenges of navigating a multipolar world, but AI’s labor market impactremained a focal point of her remarks.