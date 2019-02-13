KDP, PUK to meet Friday to discuss political project

2019/02/13 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) spokesman Saadi Pira said Wednesday that two prominent delegations from the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will meet on Friday in Sulaymaniyah to discuss the political project between the two parties.The PUK expressed its desire to sign a four-year political agreement with the KDP before walking into the legislature. The meeting on Wednesday was attended by acting leader Kosrat Rasul and Iraqi President Barham Salih.They concluded that the long-awaited parliamentary session “is dependent” on inking a deal with the KDP. This new accord would replace the "Strategic Agreement" that has been in place between the traditional ruling parties of the Kurdistan Region since 2005.
