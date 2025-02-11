Rwanga Foundation showcases works of renowned Kurdish poet Hazhar Mukriyani

2025-02-11 23:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Rwanga Foundationpresented a collection of works and publications by prominent Kurdish poetHazhar (Hajar) Mukriyani (Abdurrahman Sharafkandi) at a literary event attendedby political figures, academics, and cultural figures.

Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and presidentof the foundation, was among the attendees, alongside local officials andintellectuals who gathered to honor Mukriyani’s literary legacy.

Born in 1920 in Mahabad, northwestern Iran,Mukriyani began writing Kurdish poetry in the 1940s. He gained fame for hisrich contributions to Kurdish literature and linguistics, before passing awayon February 21, 1991, in Karaj, Iran.

One of his most significant works is"Henbane Borine," a comprehensive Kurdish-Kurdish-Persian dictionarythat remains a cornerstone of Kurdish lexicography.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga is anon-governmental organization. It has expanded its efforts across Iraq in fourkey sectors: education, youth development, environmental sustainability, andsupport for vulnerable groups.

According to its official website, thefoundation’s strategic goals include creating platforms for youth talentdevelopment, enhancing digital education standards to meet global benchmarks,and fostering a culture of collaboration among young people.