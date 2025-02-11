Erbil and Rome seek stronger ties: Economic forum kicks off in Italy

2025-02-11 23:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Kurdistan and Italy launched the firsteconomic forum, held at the Italian Parliament in Rome.

The two-day forum was attended by officials from both governments,investors, and business representatives, with discussions focusing on expandingeconomic ties between the two sides.

Laund Mamandi, executive council member and representative of the ErbilChamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the forum seeks totransform the “strong political relations between Italy and the KurdistanRegion into broader economic and trade partnerships.”

Mamandi added that the forum aims to take further steps in leveraginginvestment opportunities and enhancing trade exchange between the two sides.

Speaking at the forum, Italian Consul General in Kurdistan TommasoSansone praised the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, describingit as “an attractive destination for investment across all sectors.” He calledon Italian companies and investors to explore opportunities in the region.

During the first day of the forum, "Visit Kurdistan" signed anMoU with an Italian company to develop the tourism sector in the KurdistanRegion, specifically by launching a tourism project in Soran. The company isexpected to commence operations within the next six months.