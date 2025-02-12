Iraq Approves Phosphate and Sponge Iron Projects

2025-02-12 06:00:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals has secured government approval to establish a fully integrated phosphate fertilizer complex in Anbar and a sponge iron plant in Basra, marking what it describes as a major step in reviving the country's strategic industries. According to a ministry statement, the Higher Committee for Reconstruction […]

