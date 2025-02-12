2025-02-12 06:00:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Standard Chartered has successfully arranged a $95-million term loan for the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, supporting the supply of five electrical substations across northern and southern Iraq. The financing, backed by a 100% UK Export Finance (UKEF) guarantee, covers both political and commercial risks. The Ministry of Electricity will use the funds […]

The post Standard Chartered leads $95m Iraq Power Financing first appeared on Iraq Business News.