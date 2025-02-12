Oil prices retreat after report of U.S. crude stockpile rise

2025-02-12 08:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged down on Wednesday as an industry reportshowed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles and tariff worries weighed onsentiment, though stronger refining margins limited the market's downside.

Brent futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.75 a barrel by 0408 GMT,while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.4%, to$73.04 a barrel.

The declines snapped a three-day streak of gains for prices with Brentclimbing 3.6% while WTI rose 3.7%.

Crude oil stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil producer andconsumer, rose by 9.4 million barrels in the week ending February 7, accordingto sources citing American Petroleum Institute data on Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories fell by 2.51 million barrels, and distillate stocksdropped by 590,000 barrels, the sources said the API data showed.

Data from the Energy Information Administration will be released lateron Wednesday.

The EIA increased its estimate for U.S. crude production while leavingits demand forecast unchanged. It now expects U.S. crude oil output to average13.59 million barrels per day in 2025, up from its prior estimate of 13.55million bpd.

Prices also slipped on concerns that multiple U.S. tariffs being enactedor threatened could limit global economic growth and energy demand.

But stronger refining margins limited price losses overall. Complexrefining margins in Singapore clawed back January losses, averaging at $3 abarrel or more in the past week, LSEG pricing data showed.

"Prompt refinery margins are healthy, reversing the negative margintrends from previous month. There is strong demand for refineries to run hard,particularly as we head into the turnaround season in northwest Europe andAsia," said June Goh, senior analyst at Sparta Commodities in a reply toReuters.

On the macroeconomic front, traders were waiting key U.S. consumer priceindex data which will be released at 1330 GMT on Wednesday for clues on thecountry's economic performance and the potential impact on interest rates.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the Fedwas in no hurry to make any further interest rate cuts, but stood ready to doso if inflation declined further or the job market weakened.

