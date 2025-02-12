President Barzani to attend Munich Security Conference

2025-02-12 10:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani will participate inthe 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany upon an officialinvitation.

A source in the Kurdistan presidency told Shafaq News agency thatBarzani’s participation aims to “strengthen regional and international tieswhile addressing security and political challenges facing Kurdistan, Iraq, andthe wider region.”

During the conference, Barzani is set to hold meetings with regional andglobal leaders, discussing security, counterterrorism efforts, and ways toenhance bilateral relations between Kurdistan and participating nations.

The Munich Security Conference, established in 1963, is one of theworld’s leading forums on defense and international security, tackling issuessuch as terrorism, armed conflicts, arms proliferation, and climate-relatedsecurity risks.

According to MSC, “the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will takeplace from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. TheMSC 2025 will once again offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debateson the key foreign and security policy challenges of our time.”