Nerves fray in Turkey textile sector as Syria refugees mull return

2025-02-12 11:00:02 - From: Al monitor

As excitement swept through the Syrian community after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, businesses in Turkey that rely on them for labour began quickly crunching the numbers.

"The Syrians have made a big contribution to the textile sector here. If they leave, there will be a serious labour problem," said Ali Gozcu, reflecting the widespread anxiety gripping Turkey's textile industry.

Gozcu runs ALG Teksil, a clothing firm in Gaziantep, a southeastern Turkish city that is home to half a million Syrians.