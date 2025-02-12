President al-Sharaa meets with delegations of Syrian Negotiation Commission and National Coalition

2025-02-12 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday received Head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) Bader Jamous, Head of the National Coalition for the Revolution Forces and Opposition Hadi al-Bahra and delegations representing the two institutions. The meeting was held at the People’s Palace in Damascus. The two delegations congratulated President al-Sharaa on assuming Syria’s …