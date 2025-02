2025-02-12 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Washington, SANA- Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty has reaffirmed his country’s continuous support for Syria and its territorial integrity. During his meeting in Washington with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, Brian Mast, as reported by “Al-Youm Al-Sabea” website, Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s support for the Syrian people and the …