India to increase Iraqi oil imports amid Russian sanctions

Shafaq News/ India's crude oil supplies from Russia may face challengesdue to higher shipping costs resulting from new sanctions on Moscow, but thecountry’s diversification strategy will mitigate supply disruptions, ensuringrefiners remain well-stocked, the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry(FIPI) told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

FIPI Director General Gurmeet Singh said India had not encountereddisruptions to shipments already in transit but had developed contingency plansto secure alternative supplies, depending on geopolitical developments.

"The sanctions could result in higher costs of landed crude oil forIndian refiners," Singh said in an interview with S&P Global. "Areduction in crude volumes from Russia would require sourcing replacementbarrels from the Middle East, Africa, and the United States."

The United States and the United Kingdom announced fresh sanctions onRussia’s energy sector on Jan. 10, targeting two major Russian oil producers aspart of efforts to curb Moscow’s oil revenues. The restrictions alsoblacklisted more than 180 ships, oil traders, oilfield service providers, andtanker owners, according to the US Treasury.

S&P Global data showed that 95% of newly sanctioned vessels hadtransported crude oil and refined products from Russia. In 2024, about 1.5million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian-origin crude were shipped on thesevessels, with approximately 900,000 bpd heading to China and 450,000 bpd toIndia.

Alternative Supplies

According to S&P, India’s crude imports from the Middle East,particularly from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, are expected to rise as furthersanctions on Russia take effect, Singh said. Imports from the United Statescould also increase.

Russian oil accounted for about 35% of India's total crude imports in2024, or roughly 4.9 million bpd, according to S&P Global data. The MiddleEast and Russia combined made up nearly 80% of India's total crude intake.

India’s oil demand is forecast to grow over the next two years,contributing 25% of global consumption growth, driven by strong air traveldemand and robust road transport activity, Singh said. India’s economy isprojected to expand by 6.6% in 2025, reinforcing its role as a major driver ofglobal oil consumption.

S&P Global pointed out that India's oil product demand rose bynearly 4% year-on-year in 2024 to 4.82 million bpd. The country's oil demand isexpected to grow at 3.2% in 2025, outpacing China’s projected 1.7% growth rate.

Refining and Petrochemicals

India has emerged as a global refining hub, with capacity reaching 256.8million metric tonnes, making it the fourth-largest refining nation after theUnited States, China, and Russia. Plans are in place to expand capacity to 310million metric tonnes by 2030, Singh said.

By 2028, approximately 58% of India's refinery capacity additions willcome from brownfield expansions, while the remainder will stem from greenfieldprojects, S&P Global data showed.

Singh emphasized the importance of petrochemical expansion, citing aprojected investment exceeding $87 billion over the next decade. "With percapita petrochemical consumption in India at 10-12 kg compared to the globalaverage of 33-35 kg, increasing petrochemical output is a strategicpriority," he said.

India is also promoting foreign investment in the sector, allowing 100%foreign direct investment and establishing specialized investment regions forpetroleum and petrochemicals.

As energy demand grows, Singh said India’s oil and gas industry willplay a key role in the global energy transition by adopting low-carbonsolutions and expanding product portfolios to align with shifting markettrends.