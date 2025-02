2025-02-12 12:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir received Tuesday a delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in Syria. The two sides stressed the need to provide necessary facilities for the center’s work. During the meeting, al-Bashir highly appreciated the humanitarian efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia in Syria and the region. Ruaa …