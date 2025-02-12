Acting Minister of Health commends efforts of Saudi “Amal” Volunteer Program in Syria

2025-02-12 12:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, met Tuesday with officials from the Saudi “Amal” Volunteer Program, which conducted several specialized surgical operations in Damascus hospitals. He praised the program’s efforts over the past week. During a meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters, Dr. al-Sharaa highlighted the program’s significance and its substantial role …