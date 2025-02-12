Minister of Higher Education, Pakistani delegation discuss aspects of scientific cooperation

2025-02-12 12:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Syria and Pakistan have discussed prospects for joint scientific cooperation. That came during a meeting Tuesday that brought together Dr. Abdul Moneim Abdel Hafiz, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Mr. Abdul Sattar Sharman, Director of the Pakistani “Bait Al Salam” Charity Organization, and the accompanying delegation. The meeting, which took …