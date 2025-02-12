Iraq’s market turns away from “old US Dollar”

2025-02-12 12:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Deeply entrenched since the 2003 USinvasion, the dollar has become a cornerstone of Iraq’s economy, fueling oilexports, trade, and daily transactions, effectively operating as a parallelcurrency. However, older banknotes, especially pre-2003 issues, face growingrejection from traders and exchange offices.

Dollar in Iraqi Economy

The US dollar holds a significant position inIraq's economy, functioning almost as a secondary currency. This prominence isrooted in the economic restructuring that followed the 2003 US invasion, duringwhich the United States assisted in establishing the Central Bank of Iraq.Consequently, the dollar became deeply integrated into Iraq's financial system,especially given the country's substantial informal economy that relies heavilyon cash transactions.

Iraq's oil industry, accounting for nearly 99%of the country’s exports, operates primarily in US dollars. This reliancereinforces the dollar’s dominance while closely linking Iraq’s economicstability to fluctuations in the US currency.

In Iraq, the old-design $100 US banknote,particularly those printed in 2003 or earlier, is commonly referred to as“Al-Ammani.” The term dates back to the 1990s when this denomination was widelycirculated in Amman, Jordan. Due to strong trade ties between Iraq and Jordanat the time, the nickname made its way into Iraq.

Turns Away from Old Dollar Bills

Over time, new versions of the $100 bill withenhanced security features were introduced, making older editions less commonin circulation.

Ahmed Sadiq, owner of Al-Aws exchange office,told Shafaq News that “some currency exchange offices refuse to buy old-designUS dollar banknotes from customers,” noting that others accept them but at arate 2,000 to 3,000 dinars lower than the market price.

He added that some exchange offices stampcertain dollar banknotes with a special office seal to avoid disputes, “becausesome customers have returned dollar bills to exchange offices, claiming theywere counterfeit and alleging they had purchased them from those offices.”

“Marking foreign currency with a seal couldcreate difficulties for buyers when trying to exchange them abroad,” heacknowledged.

For his part, Jowad Malik, owner of Al-Fas exchangeoffice, told Shafaq News that “the reluctance to deal with old-design USdollars stems from counterfeiting cases in Turkiye and Jordan and rumors ofsuch banknotes entering Iraq.” He noted that “many exchange office owners nolonger accept them, considering them a thing of the past, or they buy them at adiscount of up to 20,000 dinars or more—mainly those who can exchange them atthe central bank.”

He also pointed out that many exchange officesrefuse to handle $1 bills sometimes even $5 bills, despite neighboringcountries accepting, assuming that this is largely influenced by major traderswho dominate dollar transactions.

In addition, Iraqi trader Haider Al-Hassani toldShafaq News that he completely avoids dealing with old US dollar banknotes “toprevent counterfeiting risks,” as “older notes lack clear security features.”

Al-Hassani added that he also refrains fromtrading even in new US dollar bills, stating that “economic securityregulations prohibit their exchange at market rates.”

Official Stance and Banking Regulations

Director General of Accounting at the CentralBank, Ihsan Shammran, stated to Shafaq News that “all US dollar banknotesissued by the Federal Reserve remain in circulation, and there are nodirectives from the bank suggesting otherwise, provided the notes are authenticand not counterfeit.”

He added that “the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)and commercial banks continue to accept all denominations and past series of USdollar banknotes as long as they are genuine.”

Regarding the legitimacy of refusing thebanknotes, the financial expert and former CBI Director General, MahmoudDagher, explained to Shafaq News that “no matter what happens, neither thepublic, traders, nor exchange office owners can be forced to accept old-designUS dollars,” calling the practice a matter of personal discretion.