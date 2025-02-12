Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Reuters
›
Videos
› Video | LIVE: Independence Square in Kyiv
Video | LIVE: Independence Square in Kyiv
Copy
2025-02-12 14:18:07 - From: Reuters
Related Topics
Video | LIVE: India's Modi ends French visit focused on energy, defense and trade
Video | Sick and wounded Palestinian children continue crossing into Egypt after Rafah cro...
Video | Modi and Macron inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseilles | AFP
Video | Terrorgram: The online network fuelling white supremacy
Video | LIVE NEWS: Northeast winter storms, New Trump orders, Gabbard Confirmation vote, H...
Video | Marc Fogel welcomed by Donald Trump after release from Russia | BBC News
Video | LIVE: British PM Starmer takes questions in parliament
Video | 40 years of struggle for the families of the kidnapped and missing in Lebanon