Iraq braces for fallout as factions face potential terrorist designation

Shafaq News/Iraq is nearing a new dilemma, marked by a request from several US Congressmembers to President Donald Trump to designate Iraqi factions as part of the USterrorism list. This crisis is fraught with complications, both in terms ofUS-Iraqi relations under Trump and the internal situation in Iraq.

The issue ofpunishing the armed Iraqi factions "has shifted from media leaks andpredictions to a reality," in a step that reflects "a significantchange," according to Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari, a professor of strategic andinternational studies at the University of Baghdad and director of thePolitical Thinking Center.

In aninterview with Shafaq News, Al-Shammari believes that the memorandum fromCongress members represents a revival of a project proposed in 2022. Regardingthe potential consequences, Al-Shammari predicts that all factions, theirfinancial assets, economic fronts, and media networks, as well as thoseaffiliated with them militarily and politically, will be "completelybanned from any dealings."

Al-Shammarirules out the possibility that the Iraqi government would abandon the factions,citing several reasons, the most notable being that "the factions are nowthe foundation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government."

WhenAl-Sudani's government was formed, the factions described it as "thegovernment of resistance and the government of factions." Al-Shammaripoints out that the government has emphasized that the issue of the factions isan Iraqi decision, and it has shown resistance to the idea of abandoning thearmed factions and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Even if thegovernment wanted to take such a step, Al-Shammari argues it would be unable todo so, as the Prime Minister “lacks significant political support” inParliament to back any request to dissolve the PMF or integrate the factionsinto the security apparatus, "as this is rejected by the Shiite majoritycontrolling Parliament."

He alsonotes that the Iraqi government "might try to buy time by proposing amerger project." However, he doubts that the United States would acceptthis, even if the factions were to announce a behavior change, pledging not toparticipate in what is known as the "resistance" and committing tostate policies.

Heattributes this to the fact that the current focus, based on the sanctions listsubmitted to Congress, "includes the activities of these entities and thedamage they caused to the United States, including attacks that led to Americancasualties."

The academicexpresses pessimism about finding a solution to the crisis. He believes theIraqi government lacks the political tools to persuade the US about any plan,and it cannot abandon the factions. Therefore, with the eventual end ofAl-Sudani's government, "it may be difficult for an acceptable plan toemerge, even if it is announced by Sudani or the armed factions."

Dr. SalamAdel, director of the Information and Analysis Observatory, holds a differentview. He believes the list is illegal, as it lacks legitimacy under US law, and"names are often added or removed based on political whims, sometimesaccurately and other times incorrectly."

In aninterview with Shafaq News, Adel argues that labeling people defending theircountry as terrorists while ignoring others who are internationally recognizedas terrorists shows that the list is neither legal nor accurate. "How canHadi al-Amiri, who defends his country, be classified as a terrorist while AbuMohammad al-Julani, the leader of a state, is granted legitimacy?" Adelattributes this to what he describes as "American capriciousness" inglobal affairs.

"Iraqhas laws on dealing with terrorists, and according to Iraqi law, Hadi al-Amiriis not a terrorist," Adel asserts, dismissing the idea of dissolving thefactions or abandoning them as "media nonsense."

He arguesthat the factions are not a government entity that can be dissolved by adecision from the Cabinet or Parliament but rather a legitimate societal forcedefending the country from aggression, a fact the US understands well.

Recently, USCongressman Joe Wilson posted on X, "I am honored to send this letter withten other Congress members to the Secretary of State, requesting that Badr beclassified as a terrorist organization along with all other Iranian-backedmilitias in Iraq," ending his post with "Trump will fix this!"

Dr. HaithamHadi Naaman, a political science professor at the University of Exeter,believes the primary objective of the United States is "to reach anagreement on the Iranian nuclear file." Naaman suggests that Trump wantsto go down in history by achieving two goals: first, striking a deal with Iran,and second, establishing peace with Israel, noting that "achieving thesetwo objectives will impact Iraq's reality."

Naamanpredicts that US pressure on Iraq will lead to "the political systemhaving to reassert itself in a certain way," potentially causing politicalfragmentation within the system or a power struggle between factions.

He envisionstwo possible scenarios for the political system: either aligning with Iran,which could lead to an economic conflict with the US and potential publicunrest or splitting into two factions, one siding with Iran and the other withthe US In either case, he is certain that "the political system in Iraqwill be affected."