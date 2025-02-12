Iraq’s oil Exports to US fluctuate in late 2024, decline in January

2025-02-12 15:35:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oilexports to the United States fluctuated in the final months of 2024, peaking inDecember before declining in January 2025, according to data from the US EnergyInformation Administration (EIA).

Iraq exported 6.718 millionbarrels of crude oil to the US in November, along with 1.792 million barrels ofpetroleum products, bringing total oil-related exports to 8.51 million barrels.This marked a significant increase from October’s 6.8 million barrels.

The upward trend continuedinto December, with crude shipments reaching 6.696 million barrels, positioningIraq as the leading Arab oil exporter to the US that month. However, exportsdipped in January, falling to 6.231 million barrels.

In January, Iraq ranked as thesixth-largest crude supplier to the US, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia,Colombia, and Venezuela. It remained the second-largest Arab exporter, behindSaudi Arabia, which shipped 11.997 million barrels.