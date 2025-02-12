Trump’s aid freeze halts displaced persons’ return in Kurdistan

2025-02-12 15:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Trump’s decision to suspend aids impacts thesituation of displaced persons and refugees in the Kurdistan Region, an Iraqiofficial warned on Wednesday.

The Director of the Duhok Department of Migration,Displacement, and Crisis Response, Dyan Jaafar, told Shafaq News that haltingaids provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) andthe International Organization for Migration (IOM) had led to a three-monthhalt in the return process of displaced persons to their original areas.

Jaafar revealed that “this decision has severe negativeimpacts on the amount of aid available for displaced persons and refugees,”explaining that “for the past two years, the Kurdistan Regional Government hasshouldered the responsibility of providing aid in five key sectors: health,education, waste management, water, and electricity.”

He pointed out that three days ago a UN delegation visitedDuhok governor to discuss the situation of displaced persons and refugees inthe governorate, and visited the Domiz camp for Syrian refugees, adding that “thesignificant gap that the US decision will create, especially since 35% of USaid was being provided through the United Nations.”

On January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump issued adecision to suspend all foreign aid programs funded by USAID for 90 days inorder to assess their alignment with US foreign policy. This move directlyimpacted the agency’s ability to manage and distribute humanitarian aid.

Regarding the impact of aid shortages, Sivi Khalaf, adisplaced woman from Sinjar, told Shafaq News that after the cut on the aids “foodis no longer sufficient, especially given the difficult health conditions.”

According to statistics from Duhok Department of Migration,Displacement, and Crisis Response, there are 25 camps in the governorate, fiveof which are designated for Syrian refugees. The number of displaced familiesstands at 20,814, most of them from Sinjar, while the number of Syrian refugeefamilies exceeds 11,000.

Additionally, according to the United Nations HighCommissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Iraq is home to 334,454 refugees and asylumseekers, along with over 1 million internally displaced persons.

