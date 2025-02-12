PM Barzani's Dubai diplomacy: Eying stronger ties with Turkiye, UAE

2025-02-12 15:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held high-level meetings with Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet ?im?ek and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai.

According to Barzani’s office, discussions centered on enhancing trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, with particular attention to investment opportunities benefiting both sides.

The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, including the swift resumption of the Region’s oil exports.

The two officials also reviewed the strategic Development Road project, which aims to connect Gulf countries, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region with Turkiye—and ultimately Europe—through an integrated railway network. Both parties underscored the importance of ensuring the Kurdistan Region's active participation in this initiative.

Additionally, Prime Minister Barzani met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani. Their talks covered regional developments and the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, reinforcing ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE across multiple sectors.