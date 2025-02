2025-02-12 15:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Ministerof Interior RebarAhmed Khalid announced an exemption of registration and environmental fees for fullyelectric vehicles.

The policy, issued under AdministrativeDirective No. (2) for 2025, will take effect on February 16, 2025, and aims toboost adoption and reduce environmental impact.

The exemption includes first-timeregistration fees and annual environmental fees.