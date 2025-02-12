Moscow Strengthens Tourism Ties with Qatar Amid Growing Visitor Numbers

2025-02-12 16:26:03 - From: The Moscow City Tourism Committee

Doha, Qatar – The Moscow City Tourism Committee embarked on a strategic roadshow in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to fostering long-term tourism partnerships. With Qatar emerging as a key market, the delegation is focused on accelerating visitor growth, deepening collaboration, and showcasing Moscow as a premier destination for travelers from the region.

Tourism between Moscow and the Qatar has witnessed unprecedented growth. In the first nine months of 2024, approximately 9,000 travelers visited Moscow — a remarkable increase compared to the entire year of 2023 and three times higher than the number recorded in 2019. The seamless visa-free entry and 14 weekly direct flights between Moscow and Doha have significantly facilitated travel, further cementing Moscow’s appeal as a key destination for Middle Eastern visitors.

During meetings in Doha, discussions focused on elevating Moscow’s appeal among Qatar visitors by leveraging cultural exchange, exclusive events, and tailored travel experiences. Popular travel segments among Middle Eastern visitors include group, family, corporate, medical, and sports tourism, each designed to provide immersive and personalized experiences.

During his meeting with representatives of the tourism sector, His Excellency Mr. Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the State of Qatar, acknowledged the contributions of the Moscow City Tourism Committee. "We are pleased to see that a growing number of Qataris and expatriates in the country are becoming more familiar with Moscow, its culture, and its history, providing them with a broader opportunity to discover Russia," said the Ambassador. "We hear only positive feedback from tourists who have visited our capital and other cities in Russia." His Excellency highlighted the nature of the Russia-Qatar relations, which are based on the principle of mutual respect, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic cooperation in all areas of shared interest. In this context, the Russian diplomat explained that tourism remains a strong bridge between nations and a key element in enhancing human and cultural ties between people.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the experience for Middle Eastern tourists, Moscow is making significant investments in hospitality, infrastructure, and visitor services. The city is expanding its high-end accommodation options, enhancing Arabic-language accessibility, and curating exceptional culinary experiences to cater to Middle Eastern preferences.

"Moscow is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for tourists from the Middle East thanks to our well-developed infrastructure, mild climate, and unique blend of modern amenities with rich Russian traditions. Our official tourism portal, Discover Moscow, serves as an invaluable resource for international visitors, providing essential travel information and guiding them through the city's attractions. With over 22,000 dining options, an unrivaled shopping scene, and an iconic metro system that doubles as a cultural landmark, Moscow offers an enriching experience for every visitor," said Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

As Moscow continues to position itself as a must-visit global destination, expanding strategic partnerships with the Qatar remains a priority. The city is set to introduce innovative tourism formats, immersive cultural experiences, and expanded guided tours to attract more visitors from the Qatar and beyond. In Moscow, there's an international restaurant guide called GreatList.com, now available in English and Arabic. It operates in Doha, Dubai, and many other countries worldwide. The guide showcases over 100 restaurants, organized for any occasion. Furthermore, the founder, Alexander Sysoev, has announced plans to introduce a loyalty program specifically for tourists from Qatar.Tourists from Qatar increasingly view Moscow as a new and unique destination offering high-end experiences, including luxury shopping and five-star accommodations. Qatar travelers represent a key segment of Moscow’s growing tourism industry.