Erbil book fair: 4,000 books on display

2025-02-12 16:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theannual book fair in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, was inaugurated,featuring more than 4,000 titles in Kurdish and English.

The event, which runs forseveral days, is expected to attract a large number of visitors. “This editionattracts readers of all ages and brings together publishers, writers, andreaders in an interactive setting,” Sherko, one of the event’s organizers, toldShafaq News, highlighting the fair’s role in fostering intellectual andcultural engagement.

“Publishing houses areshowcasing new releases across literature, history, science, and philosophy,” henoted.

Attendees, in turn, emphasizedthe fair’s broader cultural significance beyond book sales. “This is not just amarketplace; it’s an opportunity for cultural exchange,” said Seber, a visitor.“It allows readers to connect with authors, explore new ideas, and gives youngwriters a platform to engage with audiences.”

She pointed out that the fair alsoprovides students and researchers access to new academic resources, whilepublishers seek to expand their readership.