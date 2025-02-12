2025-02-12 17:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces “neutralized” fivemembers of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the TurkishDefense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On X, the ministry stated militants weretargeted by an airstrike in the Gara region of the Kurdistan Region, emphasizingthat the “fight against terrorism will continue.”

The term “neutralize” is commonly used byTurkish authorities to indicate that the individuals were either killed,captured, or surrendered during military operations.

Separately, the Ministry reported that “a PKKcave used as a hideout was seized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, whereTurkish forces found weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies.”

The Claw-Lock operation, launched byTurkiye in April 2021, targets the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the KRI,particularly in regions such as Gara, Hakurk, and Metina.

Notably, the PKK is designated a terroristorganization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.