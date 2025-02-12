Erbil to restore 18th-century Grand Mosque

2025-02-12 17:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, headeda special meeting at the governorate headquarters, attended by experts,specialists, and university professors, to discuss the Grand Mosque renovationproject.

Khoshnaw announced in a statement that the restoration willensure the preservation of the mosque’s cultural and historical identity. Emphasizingthe mosque’s historical significance, he said, “The Grand Mosque has hostedprominent religious figures who contributed to spreading values of peace,coexistence, and tolerance among the city’s diverse communities.”

Erbil’s governor further believed that restoring the mosqueand preserve its role as a place of worship is a fundamental duty and a serviceto the people of Erbil, affirming the provincial administration’s full supportfor the project.

The meeting concluded with expert discussions on themosque’s architectural style, restoration challenges, and the steps needed to completethe project.

Built in 1797, the Haji Dawood Mosque—widely known asErbil’s Grand Mosque—has undergone several renovation phases over the years.