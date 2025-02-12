Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2025-02-12 17:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchangerates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in both Baghdad,while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq NewsAgency, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,350 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 150,400 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,200dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.