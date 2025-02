2025-02-12 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's foreign minister announced on Wednesday that a new government would take over next month from the interim cabinet formed following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, vowing that it would represent all Syrians in their diversity.

The new authorities will have to rebuild Syria's institutions after more than 50 years of Assad family rule and revive an economy smashed by nearly 14 years of war.