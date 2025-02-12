President Putin congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming presidency of the Republic
2025-02-12 20:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-President of the Syrian Arab Republic Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. President Putin congratulated the President on assuming presidency of the Republic during the transitional phase. President al-Sharaa stressed during the phone call the strong strategic relationship between the two countries, and Syria’s openness to all …