Barzani, Hitchen discuss regional risks, future of Syrian Kurds

2025-02-12 20:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani met with British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen onWednesday, exchanging views on the steps for forming the next government in theKurdistan Region and the situation of Kurds in Syria.

The meeting, held at Barzani's Saladin Resort in Erbil,covered political and security developments in the region, as well as thechallenges faced by the Kurdish population in Syria and the risks threateningregional stability.

They also discussed the ongoing efforts to form the nextKurdistan government, focusing on the points of contention between the federalgovernment in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Hitchen’s visit to Barzani was also a farewell meeting, ashe is concluding his diplomatic mission in Iraq. Barzani extended his bestwishes to the ambassador for success in his future endeavors.

Recently, The United Kingdom has appointed Irfan Siddiq asits new ambassador to Baghdad, transferring incumbent Stephen Hitchen toanother post.