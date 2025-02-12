Kurdistan transfers 52 Billion Dinars, non-oil revenue to federal government

2025-02-12 20:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced onWednesday the transfer of approximately 52 billion Iraqi Dinars (Approx. 37Million USD) in non-oil revenues to thefederal treasury in Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed it hadtransferred the Kurdistan Region's share of non-oil revenues for the month ofFebruary, totaling 51 billion, 895 million, 457 thousand, and 877 dinars.

The ministry added that theamount was deposited in cash into the federal finance ministry’s accountthrough the Erbil branch of the Central Bank of Iraq.