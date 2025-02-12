Zagros: the rare tiger gets International attention

2025-02-12 21:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A US delegation visited Duhok province onWednesday to assess the condition of a rare tiger, Zagros, currently housed atthe local zoo.

“The delegation’s visit is crucial for evaluating the healthand well-being of this rare tiger,” said Dr. Suleiman Tamr, head of theKurdistan Organization for Animal Rights Protection. “We are working closelywith international experts to ensure it receives the best possible care and asuitable environment.”

The delegation included Andy Blue, a global expert in zoodevelopment. Their visit focused on assessing the tiger’s health, diet, andadaptation to its environment, as well as exploring ways to improve itsenclosure and overall living conditions.

“This tiger is an incredibly rare specimen, and it isessential that we provide it with a habitat that meets internationalstandards,” Blue said. “Our goal is to ensure it thrives, both physically andmentally, in its current environment.”

Notably, the Zagros tiger is a rare subspecies of thePersian tiger. Once widespread across Iraq and Iran’s forests, these tigershave suffered severe habitat loss and a decline in prey populations, pushingthem to the brink of extinction.

“This species is critically endangered, with an estimatedglobal population of only around 1,000 individuals,” Tamr explained. “Everyeffort we make to protect and study this tiger is a step toward preserving itskind for future generations.”