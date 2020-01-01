New Evidence of Corruption in Iraq

2020/01/01 | 07:45 - Source: Iraq News

Court filings in the United States have reportedly shed new light on corruption in Iraq.

Louis Auge, of EU Reporter, writes that two members of Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) recieved houses in London in return for their role in the expropriation of over $800 million from French telecom firm Orange and Kuwaiti logistics company Agility.

The companies had initially invested the money in Kurdistan-based mobile phone operator Korek, via a joint venture.

