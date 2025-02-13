UN envoy warns Syria against retribution campaign

2025-02-13 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The United Nations envoy for Syria on Wednesday called on its new authorities to prevent a "cycle of retribution and revenge" after the overthrow of the brutal rule of Bashar al-Assad.

At a Security Council meeting, Geir Pedersen spoke of worrying reports of "men killed in the exchange of fire and reported serious ill-treatment in detention" taking place under the country's transitional authorities.

He lamented reports of "kidnapping, looting, expropriation of property, and forced evictions of families from public housing."