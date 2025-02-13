2025-02-13 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has launched the Residential City Development Project in Nahrawan, Baghdad, covering 24,197 donums [approx 6,000 hectares, 15,000 acres], to provide serviced residential plots for Ministry of Defense personnel. The project is being managed by Dubai-based World Legend Contracting. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also handed […]

The post Iraq PM Launches 6,000ha Housing Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.