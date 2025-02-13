Iraq Imposes 40% Additional Customs Duty on Imported PET Rolls

2025-02-13 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a 40% additional customs duty on imported PET rolls made from polyethylene granules, used in the production of single-use water cups, food containers, and transparent storage products. The measure will be in effect for four years without reduction, with market conditions under review. Key Measures: Customs […]

