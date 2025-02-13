Iraq Agrees to 80% Debt Reduction for Mozambique

2025-02-13 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has agreed to forgive 80% of Mozambique's bilateral debt, with the remaining 20% restructured over 15 years, following a four-year grace period (2029-2043). The original debt of $60.26 million was incurred in 1979-1980 for oil supply agreements but had grown in the meantime to $320.16 million. Under the agreement, $256.13 million […]

