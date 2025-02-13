Basrah crude prices surge as global oil decline

2025-02-13 09:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude oil prices surged on Thursday despite a global downturn in oilprices.

Basrah Heavycrude rose by 89 cents, or 1.18%, to $76.31 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumcrude gained 79 cents, or 1.01%, reaching $79.36 per barrel.

Iraq andSaudi Arabia have raised their crude oil prices for Asian markets, driven byreduced Russian supply to the region due to sanctions imposed by the UnitedStates and the European Union.

By 01:41GMT, Brent crude futures fell by $0.55, or 0.73%, to $74.63 a barrel, while USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $0.52, or 0.73%, to $70.85 perbarrel.