Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Shafaq News/ Oil prices fell on Thursday on expectations a potentialpeace deal between Ukraine and Russia would mean the end of sanctions that havedisrupted supply flows and U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to introducereciprocal tariffs stoked inflation jitters.

Brent futures were down 55 cents, or 0.73%, at $74.63 a barrel by 0141GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 52 cents, or 0.73%,to $70.85.

Brent and WTI fell more than 2% on Wednesday after Trump said RussianPresident Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresseda desire for peace in separate phone calls with him, and Trump ordered top U.S.officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer and sanctions imposedon its crude exports as a result of its invasion of Ukraine nearly three yearsago has supported higher prices.

Analysts at ANZ said in a note on Thursday oil prices eased on news ofthe potential peace talks because of "optimism that risks to crude oilsupplies would ease."

The ANZ analysts pointed to the sanctions by the U.S. and EU pushingRussia's output lower.

"Signs of tightening supply have been pushing up oil prices inrecent weeks. U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies and vessels are said tohave exacerbated the situation," they said.

Trump's threat of additional tariffs against U.S. trade partners alsopressured prices because of concerns that may reduce economic growth andtherefore oil demand.

Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as Wednesdayevening on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports, in a move thatratchets up fears of a widening global trade war and threatens to accelerateU.S. inflation.

A build in crude oil inventories in the U.S., the world's biggest crudeconsumer, also weighed on the market.

U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week, data from theEnergy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.1 million barrels to 427.9 million barrelsin the week ended Feb. 7, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations ina Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel rise.

