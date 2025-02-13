India’s oil demands: Iraq may strain to meet needs amid Russia sanctions

2025-02-13 11:25:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Middle Eastern oilproducers, including Iraq and Saudi Arabia, may struggle to meet India's crudedemand in the coming months if US sanctions on Russia disrupt key supplies tothe subcontinent, according to oil experts.

Gurmeet Singh, Director General ofthe Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), stated that India hasdeveloped a strategy to replace Russian barrels, which may involve boostingimports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the US, depending on the shiftinggeopolitical landscape.

Unavailable Shipments

An official from Iraq's State OilMarketing Organization (SOMO) told S&P Global Commodity Insights, a firmspecializing in energy and commodity market data and price assessments, thatwith regional crude allocations for 2025 already set and spot shipments rarelyavailable, Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, is “unlikely to fill anysupply gaps for India.”

Saudi crude supplies seem to beconstrained as well. With March's loading schedules already filled, India willlikely have to wait until at least April to secure any additional Saudi crude.

OPEC Constraints

Iraq and Saudi Arabia’s productionis limited by their commitments under OPEC+. While the group has maintained itscurrent production cuts, it is expected to ease them soon, which could boostcrude availability in the market.

However, the planned increases forApril—56,000 bpd for Saudi Arabia and 12,000 bpd for Iraq—are modest, and anychanges to the production cut policy will reportedly depend on marketconditions.

Saudi Arabia produced slightly belowits target of 8.978 million bpd, reaching 8.97 million barrels. Meanwhile,Iraq, which often falls short of its quota, pumped 4.06 million bpd in January.Although this was a decline from the previous month, it still exceeded itsquota by 60,000 bpd.

Sanctions on Russia

On January 10, the US and the UKimposed new sanctions on Russia's energy sector, including restrictions on twoof its largest oil producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas.

The actual impact of these sanctionsremains unclear, with some analysts suggesting that any tangible effect will beminimal.

India received 1.2 million barrelsper day (bpd) of Russian Urals crude in January. By February 12, shipments toIndia had totaled 490,000 bpd, according to data from the National Bureau ofStatistics of China.